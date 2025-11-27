Constitution Day: President says all-inclusive vision of Constitution provides direction to governance

India celebrated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on Tuesday with a solemn national ceremony held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. The event reaffirmed the nation’s collective commitment to the ideals and values of the Constitution.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the ceremony, which was attended by Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.

The President released the Constitution of India in nine languages—Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia, and Assamese—prepared by the Legislative Department.

In her address, she underscored the Constitution’s pivotal role in guiding India's democratic journey and called upon citizens to uphold its core principles—justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

She said the all-inclusive vision enshrined in the Constitution provides direction to our governance system.

President Murmu recalled that in 2015, the year marking Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s 125th birth anniversary, it was decided to celebrate November 26th annually as Constitution Day.

That decision, she noted, has proven to be deeply meaningful. On this day, the nation collectively reaffirms its respect for the Constitution, the foundation of Indian democracy, and its makers.

She emphasized that “We, the people of India” express our faith in the Constitution individually and collectively.

Through numerous events, especially for the youth, citizens are made aware of constitutional ideals. She praised the initiative of celebrating Constitution Day as praiseworthy beyond words.

The President noted that the Indian Parliament, representing public aspirations in the world’s largest democracy, serves as an example for democracies across the globe.

She said that the ideals expressing the soul of the Constitution—social, economic, and political justice, as well as liberty, equality, and fraternity—have been actualized in many dimensions through the work of the members of Parliament.

She expressed pride that India is rapidly progressing toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy. Nearly 250 million people have come out of poverty, making it one of the greatest global successes in economic justice.

The President said the Constitution is a document of national pride, a text of national identity, and a guide for taking the country forward with a nationalist mindset, free from colonial attitudes.

She highlighted recent legislative reforms such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which focus on justice rather than punishment.

She said members of Parliament are the bearers, creators, and witnesses of the glorious tradition of India's Constitution and democracy.

She expressed confidence that under Parliament’s guidance, the resolve to make India a developed nation will surely be fulfilled.

In his remarks, Vice-President Radhakrishnan highlighted the vision, values, and enduring legacy of India’s Constitution.

He noted that November 26 has now become a celebration for every citizen and praised the remarkable contribution of founding leaders, including Babasaheb Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, and others.

He emphasized that the Constitution embodies the collective wisdom and sacrifices of millions who fought for freedom. It laid the foundation for Bharat to emerge as the world’s largest democracy and has ensured that India remains united.

The Vice-President observed that through pragmatic, saturation-based approaches, India has made remarkable progress on development indicators. From modest beginnings, India has risen to become the fourth-largest economy and is soon poised to become the third-largest.

He added that in the last decade, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and over 100 crore citizens have been covered under social security schemes—demonstrating that the impossible has been made possible.

He also highlighted India’s ancient democratic traditions, citing examples from Vaishali and the Chola-era “kudavolai” system.

He noted that no democracy can survive without active citizen participation. High voter turnout in recent elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar reflects the people’s unwavering faith in democracy.

The ceremony concluded with the Reading of the Preamble led by the President, followed by the National Anthem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to citizens on the occasion, recalling the historic adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

He highlighted how the Constitution has empowered individuals from humble backgrounds, sharing personal moments of reverence towards Parliament and the Constitution.

He remembered distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly and notable milestones such as the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra and special sessions of Parliament that witnessed widespread public participation.

He echoed Mahatma Gandhi, reminding citizens that rights flow from the performance of duties.

Looking ahead to 2049, the PM emphasized that the decisions taken today will shape the future for generations. He called upon citizens to place their duties foremost in building a Viksit Bharat.

He also suggested that schools and colleges honour first-time voters turning 18 on Constitution Day.

The Prime Minister concluded by urging citizens to reaffirm their commitment to fulfilling their duties, contributing to building a developed India.

With the winter session of Parliament beginning soon, some opposition leaders used the occasion to criticise the government. Jairam Ramesh questioned whether the Prime Minister was fulfilling his own fundamental duties.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP had caused damage to the Constitution and sought to deprive people of their right to vote.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended greetings while alleging that the Constitution’s core ideals were in danger. He criticized the RSS for historically being against the Constitution but now attempting to claim ownership.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the Constitution a “suraksha kawach” (protective shield) for the poor, deprived, Dalits, and backward communities. She urged citizens to protect the Constitution under all circumstances and conveyed heartfelt wishes on Constitution Day.