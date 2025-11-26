Constitution Day: PM Modi urges citizens to prioritise duties, calls voting a sacred responsibility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, November 26, called on citizens to place their Constitutional duties at the forefront, describing them as the bedrock of a strong and vibrant democracy.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, the prime minister said rights naturally emerge from the fulfilment of duties and that this principle forms the basis of social and economic progress.

Referring to Article 51A, Modi said the Constitution’s chapter on Fundamental Duties offers a roadmap for collective advancement. “Every action of ours should strengthen the Constitution and further national goals and interests,” he wrote.

“Our Constitution gives utmost importance to human dignity, equality and liberty. While it empowers us with rights, it also reminds us of our duties as citizens, which we should always try to fulfil. These duties are the foundation of a strong democracy,” Modi said in a post on X.

Honour first-time voters, make Constitution Day celebratory in schools

In a letter marking Constitution Day, Modi stressed the importance of strengthening democracy by responsibly exercising the right to vote. He suggested that schools and colleges celebrate the day by honouring first-time voters turning 18, thereby fostering a sense of participation in nation-building.

The prime minister reminded citizens of their duty to vote in every election in which they are registered. He also proposed special ceremonies on November 26 each year in educational institutions to celebrate students who reach voting age.

Tributes to makers of the Constitution and freedom struggle icons

He also remembered the pivotal contributions of Rajendra Prasad, BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly, along with the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Birsa Munda and Gandhi during the freedom struggle.

Modi highlighted how Sardar Patel’s leadership paved the way for India’s political unification, adding that his inspiration guided the government in its decision to revoke Articles 370 and 35(A), bringing all constitutional rights to Jammu & Kashmir, especially for women and marginalised communities.

Speaking of Birsa Munda’s legacy, he said the tribal icon continues to inspire India’s commitment to justice and empowerment for tribal communities.

From humble origins to Nation’s service: PM’s personal connect

On a personal note, Modi said the Constitution had enabled a person from a humble background like him to serve as the head of the government continuously for over 24 years. He recalled bowing at the steps of Parliament in 2014 and touching the Constitution to his forehead after the 2019 election victory as gestures of his deep respect.

“This Constitution has given many others like me the power to dream, and the strength to realise those dreams,” he said.