New Delhi, November 26: November 26 has a history that extends beyond its present-day observance as Constitution Day. Before the date became a nationwide occasion for promoting constitutional awareness, it was marked as Law Day, primarily by members of the legal fraternity. Over the years, the observance has expanded to include schools, colleges and other educational institutions, bringing constitutional education into the public sphere.
The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of deliberations. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking India's transition into a republic. While January 26 became associated with the Republic Day celebrations, November 26 continued to be observed as Law Day.
According to Anju Rathi Rana, Member Secretary of the Law Commission, Law Day gained prominence in 1979 following an initiative by LM Singhvi, an eminent jurist and constitutional expert who also served as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
The observance was intended to provide an opportunity to review the functioning of India's legal and judicial system, strengthen the relationship between the Bar and the Bench, and examine the independence of the judiciary and the role of law in society.
Over time, Law Day became part of the legal calendar, with judges, lawyers and jurists marking the occasion through discussions and addresses on constitutional and legal issues.
A significant change came in 2015, during the nationwide commemorations of the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly. In November that year, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment issued a Gazette notification declaring November 26 as Constitution Day.
The stated objective was to promote constitutional values among citizens and recognise Ambedkar's contribution to the drafting of the Constitution.
The first Constitution Day was observed on November 26, 2015, with activities planned across government departments and educational institutions. A Press Information Bureau release issued on November 23 that year outlined several initiatives aimed at introducing students to the Constitution and its principles.
Schools were asked to read the Preamble during morning assemblies and dedicate a class period to discussing the history and salient features of the Constitution. Colleges were encouraged to organise mock Parliament sessions and debates. Essay competitions, quizzes and other activities centred on the Constitution were also proposed for educational institutions.
The National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers were expected to participate in activities promoting constitutional awareness. These initiatives extended the observance beyond legal institutions and government establishments to classrooms and student communities.
The introduction of Constitution Day did not formally replace Law Day. Instead, the two observances continued alongside each other, reflecting different but related approaches to understanding the Constitution.
In 2017, the Law Commission of India and NITI Aayog jointly organised a National Law Day Conference. Inaugurating the conference, then President Ram Nath Kovind described the two observances as a "twin process of naming" and highlighted the relationship between law and the Constitution.
The distinction between the two occasions also reflects the different roles of educational institutions and legal bodies in promoting constitutional understanding. While Law Day traditionally focused on the functioning of the justice system and the responsibilities of legal institutions, Constitution Day brought greater attention to how citizens understand their rights, duties and constitutional values.
For schools and colleges, the annual observance provides an opportunity to introduce students to the principles underlying the Constitution through classroom discussions, debates and other activities. Such initiatives place constitutional awareness within the broader scope of civic learning, beyond the study of legal provisions.
As India marks 77 years since the adoption of its Constitution, questions surrounding access to justice, institutional independence and public confidence in the legal system remain relevant.
Former Union Law Secretary PK Malhotra told PTI that the questions associated with Law Day continue to be important, while Constitution Day raises another issue: how well citizens understand the document that guarantees their rights and defines their responsibilities.
The evolution of November 26 from Law Day to a nationwide Constitution Day observance reflects an expanded approach to constitutional awareness, with educational institutions becoming part of the effort to familiarise younger generations with the country's constitutional framework.
This report is based on inputs from PTI