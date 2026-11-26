New Delhi, November 26: November 26 has a history that extends beyond its present-day observance as Constitution Day. Before the date became a nationwide occasion for promoting constitutional awareness, it was marked as Law Day, primarily by members of the legal fraternity. Over the years, the observance has expanded to include schools, colleges and other educational institutions, bringing constitutional education into the public sphere.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of deliberations. It came into force on January 26, 1950, marking India's transition into a republic. While January 26 became associated with the Republic Day celebrations, November 26 continued to be observed as Law Day.