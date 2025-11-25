Constitution Day 2025: 2.63 lakh Panchayats across India to read the Preamble

The Panchayati Raj Ministry announced on Monday, November 23, that around 2.63 lakh Panchayats across the country will commemorate Constitution Day on November 26 and read the Preamble of the Constitution in local languages.

According to a ministry release, Constitution Day will be observed with a reading of the Preamble conducted by Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj in the presence of top officials and staff, PTI reports.

"The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is coordinating the nationwide observance of Constitution Day on 26 November 2025 across all three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Panchayats across the country will hold mass readings of the Preamble in local languages, along with discussions, seminars and quizzes on constitutional values," the Ministry added.

As part of the programme, the nationwide ‘Constitution Connect’, which is described as a ‘Preamble Reading Relay’, will run from 10:00 am to 6:45 pm tomorrow, which will be streamed live on the Panchayati Raj Ministry’s YouTube channel.

“Each State and UT joining for a 15-minute segment,” the ministry said.

States and Union Territories (UTs) have been encouraged to promote Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) to create Preamble Walls using community art and to organise "Our Village, Our Constitution" events involving youth groups, Self-Help Groups, and community groups.

The ministry stated that state-level coordination cells have been created to support these operations, with a focus on ensuring effective participation in the Provisions of the Panchayat (PESA) areas.