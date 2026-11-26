New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Samvidhan Divas and paid homage to the architects of the Constitution, stating that their teachings will continue to serve as inspiration to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day. On this auspicious occasion, I offer my respectful salutations to the revered Babasaheb and all the other great luminaries of the Constituent Assembly."

"The gift they bestowed upon us in the form of the Constitution is an invaluable heritage of Indian democracy; it will continue to guide us in realising the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he added.