‘Unforgivable’: BJP slams Youth Congress protest at AI Summit, blames ‘foreign toolkit’

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Asserting that the Youth Congress's protest was a "conspiracy to tarnish India's image," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Friday criticised the opposition act and said that "Rahul Gandhi kept hatching" every despicable conspiracy under the "foreign toolkit."

Earlier today a group of Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam, venue of the AI Impact India Summit, in the national capital by removing and displaying their shirts printed with slogans which read 'Compromised Prime Minister'.

Speaking to ANI on the protest, Chugh said, "The crime committed by Congress workers at the international summit as part of a conspiracy to tarnish India's image is unforgivable. The people of the country will never forgive this... The Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi keeps hatching every despicable conspiracy under the foreign toolkit."

Delhi Police detained four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers for the protest.

The accused are scheduled to be produced in the Patiala House Court later today. The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources. Delhi Police sources added that the protesters had initially planned to enter the venue with black umbrellas carrying printed stickers. Fearing they would be caught during security checks, they changed their plan and wore T-shirts with the printed messages instead.

Meanwhile, (BJP) Yuva Morcha members protested outside the residence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the protests at the AI Summit venue and Delhi Police detained them too

According to police officials, several BJP Yuva Morcha activists were detained as they raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "shaming India".

"Rahul Gandhi Murdabad," the BJP Yuva Morcha activists said while holding a banner with the photograph of the Congress leader that read, "Shames India".

A BJP Yuva Morcha leader said, "The way Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party tarnished India's reputation by storming the AI Summit. Rahul Gandhi continues to try to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage. Traitor Rahul Gandhi."