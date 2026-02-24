Consistency over cramming: JEE Main 2026 topper Rishit Garg’s success mantra 

Securing a phenomenal 99.999 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, Rishit Garg credits his success to a clear and structured preparation strategy. In the final two to three weeks before the examination, he concentrated primarily on revising NCERT textbooks, especially for Chemistry.

Recognising the subject’s scoring potential, he dedicated nearly six hours daily to Chemistry during the last fortnight. The remaining two hours were spent practising Physics and Mathematics problems. This disciplined eight-hour routine helped him sharpen conceptual clarity and improve accuracy.