Consistency over cramming: JEE Main 2026 topper Rishit Garg’s success mantra 

Securing a phenomenal 99.999 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 1, Rishit Garg credits his success to a clear and structured preparation strategy. In the final two to three weeks before the examination, he concentrated primarily on revising NCERT textbooks, especially for Chemistry.
Recognising the subject’s scoring potential, he dedicated nearly six hours daily to Chemistry during the last fortnight. The remaining two hours were spent practising Physics and Mathematics problems. This disciplined eight-hour routine helped him sharpen conceptual clarity and improve accuracy.
Mock examinations formed a crucial part of his preparation. Rishit appeared for weekly computer-based mock tests to replicate the actual JEE environment. This practice helped him manage exam-day pressure and build confidence.
He also maintained a notebook to record mistakes made during these tests. By revisiting and analysing these errors regularly, he ensured steady improvement and minimised repetition of the same mistakes.
With significant overlap between the JEE and board syllabi in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, managing both became relatively smoother. He plans to prepare for the remaining board subjects during the gaps between examinations, ensuring balanced attention to both academic commitments.
While long hours of preparation could sometimes feel repetitive, Rishit did not experience prolonged demotivation. He refreshed himself by spending time with friends and family, listening to music. These breaks helped him maintain mental balance and sustained focus.
Rishit advises JEE aspirants to carefully analyse their mistakes, especially after mock tests or earlier attempts, and to seek consistent guidance from teachers. According to him, trusting mentors, staying disciplined and working steadily toward improvement are essential for success.
He now plans to devote the next three months entirely to JEE Advanced preparation, to secure admission to a premier IIT and pursue Computer Science. Passionate about coding, he finds the subject logical and rewarding, particularly in solving real-world problems.
A resident of Dwarka, Delhi, Rishit comes from a supportive family. His father is an IT professional, his mother is a homemaker, and his elder brother is pursuing Computer Science at IIT Delhi. He attributes his achievement to their constant encouragement and the guidance of his teachers throughout his journey.