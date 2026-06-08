CJI Surya Kant highlights emphasis on "Swadeshi" legal thought

"The Supreme Court of India has consciously approached technology as an aid to human reasoning rather than as a substitute for independent judicial thought. Considerable emphasis, however, has been placed upon the development of what may be described as a distinctly Indian or 'Swadeshi Jurisprudence': One that remains attentive to our own constitutional values, institutional realities, linguistic diversity, and social conditions rather than relying solely upon imported technological models or assumptions," the CJI said.