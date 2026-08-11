Consent age reduction to 15 will turn focus from board exams to abortion clinics, says NHRC member

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member, Priyank Kanoongo, on Tuesday flagged concerns over a debate in the Supreme Court that urges lowering of the statutory age of consent for adolescents, saying that it would prove to be an advantage for child traffickers, abusers and that the age reduction for sexual consent would increase abortion rates among teenagers.
Speaking to IANS, Kanoongo emphasised that in India people below 18 years of age are considered minors, while adding: "Despite this, some people, during a hearing in the Supreme Court, have expressed their opinion to lower the age of consent for sexual relations to 15-16 years of age. Child traffickers and those who want to sexually exploit children, are actively engaged in the garb of this."
He mentioned that 17 different organisations and individuals have told the apex court that if the age of consent is lowered then "instead of books we have to provide condoms in schools."
"These people have also told the court that teenagers will be seen near abortion clinics at an age where they are meant to prepare for Board exams (if the age reduction is allowed)," he said.
Showing a report titled 'Beyond the Debate: Age of Consent in India – The Road Ahead', the NHRC member said: "These individuals and organisations have published this report which talks about more than 20 countries who have abolished a medieval time law named 'Marry Your Rapist', which is now being quietly attempted to be implemented in India."
"Several such cases have been cited in various High Courts across the country where it is being appealed to dismiss (rape) cases as a 15-year-old girl is now 'happily married' to a 25-year-old man. This is injustice. What opinion would such minor girls have? Forcing them to get married to their rapists is unfair," he noted.
However, he asserted: "I am hopeful that the Supreme Court would take into consideration all these angles while hearing the case and pronounce verdict in favour of the children."
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.