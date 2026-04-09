Congress unveils manifesto for Tamil Nadu election, promises Universal Basic Income, 3 lakh jobs and 10,000 women commandos

Tamil Nadu: In the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, the Indian National Congress (INC) on Thursday released its manifesto aimed at "Transforming Tamil Nadu."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, and State Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai were present during the unveiling.

The manifesto pledges to transform the state with major initiatives targeting employment, public safety, healthcare, and law and order. One of the highlights of the election document is the promise of Universal Basic Income (UBI). The party has pledged Rs 2,000 per month for every family, with direct cash transfers into the bank accounts of women. The scheme will cover all Ration Card holders across the state.

Along with that, INC has set a strict timeline for tackling unemployment. Their "3 Lakh Govt. Jobs in 300 Days" initiative promise includes filling all vacant positions across government departments and publishing department-wise vacancy lists for transparency. They will also create a transparent recruitment calendar for better clarity about jobs.

Public safety is a major point in their manifesto, with plans to recruit 40,000 new police personnel which will comprise 10,000 Women Commandos to be inducted into the force. The party also pledged to build a world-class call centre integrating police, fire, child helpline, and ambulance services with "Dial 100" as the unified number for all emergencies.

The party shared their aim to position Tamil Nadu as a Global Spiritual Tourist Centre by promoting historical places of worship, offering multilingual guides, and heritage tours.

On the health front, the party promises a "Rabies Free TN" with 100% dog vaccination and sterilisation by 2030, alongside an infrastructure push for pothole-free roads and a "Near Zero Road Accident Deaths" target.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. The Congress is contesting 28 seats as part of its alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.