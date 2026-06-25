Congress plans nationwide outreach on student issues, education overhaul

New Delhi: The Congress party will hold press conferences across the country today as part of a nationwide campaign called "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Students' Echo), focused on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system.



The Congress had announced that 28 senior leaders will address "Chhatron Ki Goonj" press conferences across the country as part of a nationwide campaign focused on issues concerning students and the education sector. According to a press release from AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, the campaign aims to start a national debate on reforms in India's education system.



Through this campaign, the Indian National Congress aims to demand a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of epitomising the government's "lack of vision and dogmatic approach" to education.