Congress launches 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said the party is planning to hold its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) programme in Bengaluru, adding that the date for the event has not yet been finalised.



Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Surjewala said the Congress is conducting the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme across the country and the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (SSA) will also be held in Karnataka.



He said observers have been appointed for the SSA, while the process of appointing observers for the Pradesh Congress Committee is underway.

Surjewala also alleged that the Union BJP government had subjected Karnataka to "deliberate and systematic discrimination" by withholding the state's GST funds and failing to fulfil promises of budgetary support for various Central government schemes, including the alleged non-release of funds announced in the Union Budget.