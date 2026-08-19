Congress targets 50% youth share in Rajasthan local elections with specialised grassroots screening panel

Jaipur, Aug 19 (IANS): The Youth Congress has constituted a Panchayat Task Force in preparation for the upcoming local body and Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan. The initiative was launched in Jaipur in the presence of Youth Congress National General Secretary Shesh Narayan Ojha, Rajasthan PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully.
Youth Congress National General Secretary, Shesh Narayan Ojha, said the task force will encourage young people to participate in elections wherever local body polls are held.
The organisation will identify young people below the age of 39 who are not currently associated with the Congress but believe in the Constitution.
Such individuals will be provided training and support to prepare them for contesting elections.
National coordinators of the Youth Congress will visit blocks and panchayat-level areas across Rajasthan's districts as part of the initiative.
Ojha said the task force aims to reach young aspirants who want to contest elections but have been unable to bring their concerns to the organisation's attention.
The broader objective is to bring more young people into the Congress fold and encourage their participation in grassroots politics.
PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra said involving young people in politics has been a priority of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said the party is working towards ensuring that 50 per cent of its candidates in local body and Panchayati Raj elections are young people.
Dotasra clarified that identification by the task force would not guarantee a party ticket. The task force will identify potential candidates and forward their names to the Pradesh Congress Committee, while ticket distribution will follow the party's established selection process.
Taking a swipe at the BJP, Dotasra claimed there was a rift within the party and said, "Who cares about a fading shadow?" He also alleged that the BJP had failed in Delhi and made a reference to the selection of a "dummy candidate."
Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, said the Congress would raise in the Assembly the issue of restrictions on media entry into government schools.
He demanded that the government withdraw the order. "This is not a lawless regime; we will visit the schools. It is not a government running here, but a circus," Jully said.
He also alleged that people were being threatened with action under the POCSO Act for highlighting shortcomings in schools. Jully called for the upcoming Assembly session to run for at least 15 days and a maximum of 25 days.
He said the government and Opposition should be given adequate time to debate public issues and that decisions emerging from these discussions should be implemented.
On questions raised in the Assembly, Jully alleged that some questions for which ministers had already given assurances had subsequently been removed from the Assembly website.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.