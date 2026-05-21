Alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak sparks Congress protest in Jaipur

Jaipur: Congress workers on Thursday staged a protest march in Jaipur over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, targeting the BJP and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for compromising students' future.



The protest march was taken out from the Congress State Office towards the BJP Headquarters, led by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra. Several senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, MLAs and MPs, participated in the demonstration.



As the protest escalated, police used water cannons to disperse the agitators near the BJP office.