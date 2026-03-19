Congress slams ‘critical’ vacancies in higher education regulators, rejects VBSA Bill

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday launched an attack on the Centre over a "shockingly high" number of vacancies in the country’s top higher education regulatory bodies, while simultaneously rejecting the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025.

Citing the latest report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh, in a statement, warned that the administrative paralysis in the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is being used as a pretext for an "excessively centralised" legislative overhaul.