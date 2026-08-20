Congress seeks education minister's resignation in Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, Aug 20 (IANS): Congress MLAs staged a sit-in outside the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday, the first day of the Monsoon Session, protesting restrictions on media entry into government schools and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Madan Dilawar over their condition.
Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot participated in the protest.
The leaders accused the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan of adopting a “dictatorial” approach towards the media and the Opposition.
Earlier, Congress MLAs visited the Poddar School for the Deaf and Mute and subsequently marched on foot towards the Assembly, led by Jully. The protest was aimed at highlighting the condition of the school and opposing restrictions imposed by the Education Department on media coverage of schools.
As the legislators attempted to enter the Assembly premises, police stopped them with barricades. A scuffle broke out between the police and Congress MLAs, with several leaders climbing onto the barricades during the confrontation.
Govind Singh Dotasra also alleged that RSS shakhas were being started in schools, while Congress leaders accused the Rajasthan government of failing to address problems in the education sector. The Opposition has sought the Education Minister’s resignation over the issue.
Meanwhile, proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly began on schedule at 11 a.m. After tributes were paid to departed leaders, the House was adjourned until Friday at 11:22 a.m, bringing the day’s proceedings to an end after just 21 minutes.
Following the adjournment, Congress MLAs ended their sit-in outside the Assembly gate. Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLAs also staged a protest outside the Assembly complex, demanding national monument status for Mangarh Dham.
Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg criticised the Opposition, saying Congress MLAs had stayed away from the House without a valid reason. He claimed that had they arrived on time, they would have participated in the singing of the full Vande Mataram.
Two Bills, the Geetanjali Global University Jaipur Bill and the Rajasthan Tree Protection Bill, were tabled in the Assembly on Thursday. Both are expected to be taken up for debate before passage.
--IANS
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