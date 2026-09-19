Congress's Pawan Khera flags impact of extended H-1B visa fee, says Indian IT professionals may face challenges



The administration further pointed to tax and workforce measures enacted in July 2025, saying they delivered No Tax on Overtime and No Tax on Tips, safeguarded millions of American jobs and more than half a trillion dollars in wages, and established Workforce Pell Grants for Americans entering skilled trades.

According to the fact sheet, real wages increased by USD 822 in 2025, while real household income reached its highest level in history.

The Trump administration said it is also pursuing H-1B visa fraud investigations and examining other practices it says illegally favour visa holders over American workers.

The latest measures come as the White House seeks to increase scrutiny of the H-1B programme through tighter coordination among federal agencies, greater consideration of employer layoffs and continued use of higher fees for selected visa petitions.