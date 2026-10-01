Congress-ruled states to frame education reforms after consultations with experts

Congress-ruled states will prepare comprehensive action plans for reforms in the education sector within a month following consultations with education experts and other stakeholders, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Congress chief ministers and education ministers convened by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party general secretaries and state in-charges also attended the meeting.

Venugopal said the discussions focused on education reforms and on how Congress-ruled states could develop their own approaches to the sector. He said the states would work towards becoming "model states" in education.