Congress raps MP govt over 'no SC quota' in forest guard exam

Bhopal: As the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), earlier known as 'Vyapam' is set to conduct exams for the recruitment of forest guards on April 7, the Opposition Congress, on Friday, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for not "reserving" seats for the candidates belonging to the Schedule Castes.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) and veteran Congress leader Umang Singhar shared a post on his social media account, alleging that the "process of forest guard recruitment in Madhya Pradesh is under serious scrutiny".

The Congress leader claimed that not a single post is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category in the 728 recruitments of the forest guards.