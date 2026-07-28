Congress seeks Parliament discussion on police action against NEET protesters

New Delhi: Congress members have submitted notices in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged use of force against students protesting over the NEET paper leak issue.

This comes as a bill introduced by the Centre in the Lok Sabha to strengthen the anti-paper leak law with stringent punishments is likely to be taken up for discussion on Tuesday.

Congress MPs Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain have moved notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, while deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari have moved adjournment notices in the lower house demanding suspension of the listed business to take up the discussion on the important issue.