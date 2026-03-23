MP Rajani Ashokrao urges govt to bring strict regulations on school fee hikes

"Education is not a luxury. It is a fundamental right. Yet today, for many parents, educating their children in so called good schools, has become a financial burden, bordering on distress, for many parents," she said.

She highlighted that every year, private schools arbitrarily hike fees, often without transparency or justification.

Along with tuition fees, parents are compelled to pay various additional charges, such as development charges, activity charges, smart class charges, and are even forced to purchase books and uniforms from selected vendors at a high price.