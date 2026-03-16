MP Ranjeet Ranjan raises concern over lack of toilets for girl students in govt schools

New Delhi: Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Monday raised concern over the absence of separate toilets for girl students in government schools, urging the Centre to conduct an immediate survey of school infrastructure across the country.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Congress leader from Chhattisgarh said the ground reality of the government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme was far from its promise.

"There are slogans from various platforms, but there is not even a toilet for girl students in schools," she said.