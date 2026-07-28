Congress MP Manish Tiwari seeks LS debate on pellet guns use against students

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the reported use of pellet guns by the Rapid Action Force against unarmed student protesters during the July 20, 2026 march to Parliament, which left over 80 people injured. Only minimum force should have been used on a peaceful protest, yet excessive force was deployed in violation of citizens' constitutional rights, making immediate parliamentary deliberation on officer accountability and victim compensation essential," he said.