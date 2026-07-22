Tripura joins Congress' nationwide push against exam paper leaks

Agartala: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee and Youth Congress jointly organised a press conference in Agartala as part of the Congress' nationwide campaign against alleged examination paper leaks.
Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, BP Singh, AICC member, said the Congress has launched a nationwide campaign led by its student wing to raise concerns over alleged examination paper leaks during the BJP rule.
He said rallies and public gatherings are being organised in state capitals and major cities across the country as part of the campaign.
"I have come to Agartala, Tripura, today to participate in this campaign. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Party has been consistently mobilising and supporting students to ensure that they receive justice," Singh said.
He said the party was raising its voice on behalf of students and demanding accountability for incidents that have affected their future and careers.
Singh also said the Congress believes justice must be ensured for the families of students who lost their lives and that responsible ministers should resign where accountability is established.
He urged the government to take effective measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.
"Children and students are the future of our country, and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard their rights, opportunities, and aspirations," Singh said.
The press conference was attended by AICC member B.P. Singh, Congress Working Committee member and MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashish Kumar Saha.
Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leaders, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera held a protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The protest came hours after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day, with the opposition seeking discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues of education sector amid protests in the national capital.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.