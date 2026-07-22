Tripura joins Congress' nationwide push against exam paper leaks

Agartala: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee and Youth Congress jointly organised a press conference in Agartala as part of the Congress' nationwide campaign against alleged examination paper leaks.



Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, BP Singh, AICC member, said the Congress has launched a nationwide campaign led by its student wing to raise concerns over alleged examination paper leaks during the BJP rule.

He said rallies and public gatherings are being organised in state capitals and major cities across the country as part of the campaign.

"I have come to Agartala, Tripura, today to participate in this campaign. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Party has been consistently mobilising and supporting students to ensure that they receive justice," Singh said.