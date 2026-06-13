Congress launches countrywide campaign demanding exam reforms

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS): The Congress on Saturday announced the first phase of a nationwide campaign targeting what it described as a growing crisis of paper leaks, examination irregularities, and unemployment.
In a statement, party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said that the campaign has been launched “under the guidance of the Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge and the empowering leadership of Rahul Gandhi".
The Congress said Rahul Gandhi will lead a series of student conventions beginning in Kota on June 17, followed by Allahabad on July 10, Patna on July 11, and Delhi on July 14.
The events will bring together students, aspirants, youth organisations, educators, and those affected by examination-related controversies.
Venugopal’s statement said the initiative will highlight "the hardships faced by millions of young Indians whose futures are being repeatedly jeopardised by paper leaks, rising examination costs and the government’s failure to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and education system".
As part of the campaign, the party said it would intensify outreach through its student wing NSUI, the Youth Congress, and its state, district, and local units across the country. It added that "physical and digital invitations, campus outreach, interactions at coaching centres, universities, schools and youth hubs, social media campaigns, live screenings and direct engagement with students will be undertaken on a massive scale".
The Congress further said the movement will seek to unite students beyond political lines and provide a platform for them to share grievances and demand accountability in cases of examination failures and paper leak scandals.
The party also reiterated demands previously raised by Rahul Gandhi, including "decentralisation of NEET, abolition of examination fees, strict legal action against those involved in paper leak rackets and accountability at the highest levels of government, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan)".
It added that Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised concerns over fairness and merit in education, stating that ensuring equal opportunity for youth is a “pressing matter of national importance.”
The Congress said it will also seek a comprehensive discussion in the Parliament on issues affecting India’s youth and push for legislative safeguards to protect their interests and future.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.