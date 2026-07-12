Congress intensifies 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' against Education Ministry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Sunday criticised the Centre over alleged irregularities in the education system, saying the party's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme (a nationwide campaign), launched by Rahul Gandhi in Kota, Rajasthan, was aimed at protesting against the "disastrous performance" of the Education Ministry.

He alleged that repeated question paper leaks had affected lakhs of students and accused the government of failing to take action against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The program was launched by our leader Rahul Gandhi in Kota, Rajasthan, to protest against the disastrous performance of the Education Ministry. Even after a series of question paper leaks, and despite this being brought to the notice of PM Narendra Modi, he has not taken any action against the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. "

He further alleged that "almost 1.4 crore people were affected in the last question paper leak, and about 21 students have died by suicide. Yet, there is no remorse from any corner of the NDA...there is a credibility question as far as the education system is concerned..."

As a part of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Dehradun on July 17 to interact with the youth in the State's capital as part of the ongoing nationwide campaign 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.

An AICC office-bearer informed ANI over the phone that preparations for the upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Dehradun are currently underway.

It is worth noting that Gandhi last visited Uttarakhand on June 4. However, due to inclement weather, his public rally in Almora and his interaction program with ex-servicemen in Pauri Garhwal had to be postponed.

The nationwide campaign called "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Students' Echo) aims to focus attention on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system.

(ANI)