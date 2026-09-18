Congress flags recruitment delays for aspirants as over 1.04 lakh government posts sit vacant in MP

Indore, Sep 18 (IANS): The Congress on Friday highlighted issues of unemployment, vacant government posts, and delays in recruitment in Madhya Pradesh, framing them as key concerns for students and young people ahead of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore.
At a press conference, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said more than 1.04 lakh posts were lying vacant in various government departments. He noted that over 27 lakh job seekers were registered on the state’s employment portal and urged clarity on recruitment timelines.
Patwari added that several recruitments through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) had remained pending for years, with delays in examinations, results, and appointments affecting young aspirants.
He suggested introducing a time-bound recruitment calendar.
Citing PLFS-2025 data, Patwari said the unemployment rate among people aged 15–29 was 4.2 per cent, while it stood at 9.1 per cent among urban youth. He said many educated young people were migrating to other states because of limited local opportunities.
The Congress leader also raised concerns over school education, citing UDISE+ data to claim that 7,217 single-teacher schools in Madhya Pradesh had around 2.29 lakh students.
Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Harish Choudhary said the party was seeking to provide students a platform to raise questions concerning education, employment, and their future.
“‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ is not an event but a movement to raise the questions of students,” he said, adding that the Union government had a responsibility to listen to them.
LoP Umang Singhar also spoke about vacancies in teaching posts, education funding, nursing colleges, and pending recruitment, saying these issues were affecting young people's prospects.
The Congress said the initiative aims to bring students and youth together to raise issues related to education, employment, recruitment, and competitive examinations. The programme in Indore on September 19 follows similar outreach events held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj, and Pune.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.