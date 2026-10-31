Congress demands removal of Kerala PSC Chairman, members as recruitment scam widens

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Crime Branch tightening its investigation into the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitment scandal, senior Congress leader M.M. Hassan on Saturday demanded that the state government recommend to the President the removal of the PSC Chairman and all its members, saying their continuation in office was no longer legally or morally justifiable.

The demand comes amid a series of developments in the investigation, with PSC Chairman M.R. Baiju and three Commission members already questioned by the Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT).