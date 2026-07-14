Congress cyclothon from Indore to Bhopal highlights NEET irregularities, exam leaks and youth unemployment

Indore/Bhopal (IANS): In a major outreach initiative, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday launched a two-day cyclothon from Indore to Bhopal to highlight pressing student concerns, including widespread irregularities in NEET-UG and CBSE examinations, frequent paper leaks, and the growing unemployment crisis among the youth.
Madhya Pradesh Congress President, Jitu Patwari, is personally leading the bicycle rally under senior party MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj (Voice of Students)' campaign.
Patwari will cycle the entire distance over two days, aiming to connect directly with young people and their families.
The rally kicked off around 8:00 a.m. from RNT Marg near Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore — a prominent educational hub — to underscore the grievances of students affected by repeated exam malpractices and administrative failures.
Organisers expect a massive participation en-route, with approximately 500 cyclists joining from each district. This will create a large convoy of over 2,000 participants from Indore, Dewas, Sehore, and Bhopal, the party said.
A dedicated list of permanent cyclists has been prepared, including Congress workers, members of Indore’s well-known cycling racing groups, and enthusiasts from various fitness clubs.
The first leg of the journey will conclude today in Ashta town of Sehore district, where participants will stay overnight at Gokuldham Marriage Garden. The rally will resume on Wednesday, July 15, from Kothari.
Speaking on the occasion, Jitu Patwari emphasised the need for systemic change. “After 25 years of BJP rule in the state and nearly 80 years of Independence, a new idea must emerge — that quality education, completely free of cost, should be available to every section of society,” he said.
He demanded that education from KG to PG be made mandatory and free for all.
Patwari described the cyclothon as a non-political initiative focussed on the core message of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, ensuring secure, high-quality education and complete transparency in academic and professional examinations.
He stressed that addressing irregularities in exams like NEET is a national issue that the Congress is now taking directly to the people. The event, he said, is expected to generate significant awareness and public dialogue on education reforms, youth empowerment, and governance accountability as the cyclists make their way to Bhopal.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.