Congress claims IIT directors being used to mobilise alumni for Bhagwat's event in US

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that several IIT directors have been mobilised to reach out to alumni to interact with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat when he would be in the US later this month, and asserted that this is "totally unacceptable".
The opposition party said asking alumni to interact with PMs, CMs, Ministers, and MPs is one thing, "but the RSS head?"
There was no immediate reaction from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or the government on the Congress's claims.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "A number of IIT Directors, distinguished professionals in their own right, have been mobilised to reach out to alumni to interact with Mohan Bhagwat when he is in the US later this month. This is totally unacceptable."
"Asking alumni to interact with PMs, CMs, Ministers, and MPs is one thing. But the RSS head?" Ramesh said.
Bhagwat will embark on a tour of the United States, Canada and Britain on August 25 at the invitation of local groups overseas, the organisation has said.
RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (national publicity and media head) Sunil Ambekar on X said the three-nation tour is at the invitation of local outfits, and it is just a coincidence that this trip is taking place in the centenary year of the RSS's founding, he said. PTI ASK BJ VN
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.