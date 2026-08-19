Congress claims IIT directors being used to mobilise alumni for Bhagwat's event in US

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday claimed that several IIT directors have been mobilised to reach out to alumni to interact with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat when he would be in the US later this month, and asserted that this is "totally unacceptable".

The opposition party said asking alumni to interact with PMs, CMs, Ministers, and MPs is one thing, "but the RSS head?"

There was no immediate reaction from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or the government on the Congress's claims.