Congress announces ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ campaign against exam system

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The Indian National Congress has announced a nationwide campaign titled “Chhatron Ki Goonj” (Students’ echo) to be held on June 25, 2026, with press conferences across major cities, demanding a complete overhaul of India’s education system.
The party has called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of symbolising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s “lack of vision and dogmatic approach” to education.
In a press release issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Congress alleged that over the past twelve years, the RSS-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has pursued policies of privatisation, centralisation, and “Sanghification” of education, while failing to prepare India’s youth for the future.
The party argued that the crisis confronting the nation is not only one of unemployment but also of employability, with students ill-equipped to meet modern challenges.
The campaign will see senior Congress leaders addressing press conferences in 28 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kota, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Purnia, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sikar, Srinagar, Trivandrum, Vijayawada, Allahabad, and Meerut.
Leaders such as Satej Patil, Varsha Gaikwad, Pawan Khera, Rajeev Shukla, Priyank Kharge, Gaurav Gogoi, Supriya Shrinate, Kanhaiya Kumar, Imran Pratapgarhi, and Srinivas BV will spearhead the initiative in their respective regions.
Congress stated that these press conferences mark the beginning of a national conversation on building a modern, inclusive, and future-ready education system.
The party has invited students, teachers, parents, and concerned citizens to join the dialogue, emphasising that education must be restructured to meet the aspirations of India’s youth rather than being subjected to ideological control.
By placing education reform at the centre of its campaign, Congress aims to challenge the government’s record and mobilise public opinion in support of systemic change.
The demand for the Education Minister’s resignation underscores its intent to hold the government accountable for what it describes as years of neglect and mismanagement in the sector.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.