Congress alleges census Question 10 alters OBC classification into open category

In the memorandum submitted to Governor Varma, the delegation emphasised that authentic, updated demographic data is critical for formulating social justice policies, welfare schemes, educational opportunities, and employment strategies. The delegation demanded that a provision for a separate, dedicated column/category for OBCs be made in the national census enumeration form. Independent and precise data collection for every sub-caste within the OBC umbrella will address existing socio-economic and educational disparities among different subgroups.