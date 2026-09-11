Congress alleges census Question 10 alters OBC classification into open category

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS): Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, accusing the Union Government of deceiving the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community under the guise of conducting a caste census.
Speaking to the media after leading a delegation to meet Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Patole alleged that the Modi government is actively attempting to shift the OBC population into the open (general) category through the census process.
Highlighting specific flaws in the census format, Patole stated that out of the 40 questions included in the enumeration form, Question No. 10 reveals an underlying design to categorise OBCs under the open category.
"The OBC community comprises numerous castes and sub-castes—such as Kunbi and Banjara—with varied regional nomenclatures across states (Lamta in Andhra Pradesh, Kurmi or Jat in other regions). Classification based on linguistic and regional identities requires urgent updating so that these names are accurately reflected in a caste-wise enumeration," Patole argued.
He urged the Centre to adopt the comprehensive caste census models previously implemented by state governments in Bihar and Telangana to ensure fair representation.
Patole further noted that despite formal written representations sent to Prime Minister Modi by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the Union Government has failed to respond, reflecting what he termed an "anti-OBC mindset."
In the memorandum submitted to Governor Varma, the delegation emphasised that authentic, updated demographic data is critical for formulating social justice policies, welfare schemes, educational opportunities, and employment strategies. The delegation demanded that a provision for a separate, dedicated column/category for OBCs be made in the national census enumeration form. Independent and precise data collection for every sub-caste within the OBC umbrella will address existing socio-economic and educational disparities among different subgroups.
The delegation emphasised the need for a comprehensive mapping of educational progress, economic status, employment participation, and utilisation of government schemes to enable scientific, objective policymaking.
Patole demanded the direct intervention by the Maharashtra State Government to strongly advocate for an independent caste census with the relevant central ministries.
Addressing the severe agricultural distress in the state, Patole urged the government to declare a drought in affected regions, including parts of Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra, and Marathwada, where dry spells have damaged standing crops.
Comparing the state's response to neighbouring regions, the Congress leader demanded that the state government immediately declare a drought, provide substantial financial assistance to farmers and agricultural labourers, and make urgent arrangements for fodder and water for livestock, echoing relief measures implemented by the Karnataka government.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.