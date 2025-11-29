Congo & Rwanda to sign peace deal following US diplomatic intervention

Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi will travel to the United States of America (USA) next week to sign a final agreement with his Rwandan counterpart aimed at securing peace in eastern Congo, the Congolese government said Friday, capping monthslong diplomatic efforts spearheaded by US President Donald Trump.

Any signing by Congo, however, will be conditioned on Rwanda's withdrawal of support for the M23 rebels, according to Tina Salama, a spokesperson for President Tshisekedi, told The Associated Press.

Tshisekedi's confirmation of the December 4 signing comes a day after Rwanda's President Paul Kagame expressed optimism over the deal, but cautioned that lasting peace in Congo's eastern region can only be achieved if “people directly concerned are committed to achieve results.”

Eastern Congo has been battered by fighting between government forces and more than 100 armed groups, the most potent being the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The conflict escalated this year, with the M23 seizing the region's main cities of Goma and Bukavu, worsening a humanitarian crisis that was already one of the world's largest.

United Nations (UN) experts have said that between 3,000 and 4,000 Rwandan government forces are deployed in eastern Congo, operating alongside the M23. Rwanda denies such support but has said that any action taken in the conflict is to protect its territory.