Cong urges Tripura govt to exempt school teachers from census duty amid staff shortage

Agartala: The Congress has urged the Tripura government to exempt teachers of government-run schools from the upcoming census exercise and instead engage contractual staff for the enumeration process, citing an acute shortage of teachers and its adverse impact on academic activities.

In a letter to Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha said on Thursday that while the state government frequently speaks about improving the quality of education, government schools continue to face a severe shortage of teachers.