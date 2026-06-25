Cong to launch nationwide campaign from June 30 to demand Pradhan's resignation over NEET row

Ahmedabad: Opposition Congress on Thursday announced a nationwide campaign from June 30 to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, and also to seek a comprehensive overhaul of the country's examination system.

The first phase of this 40-day campaign titled 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) will culminate with a "Delhi Chalo" protest march on August 9, a party leader said.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Satej Patil alleged that repeated examination irregularities had created a "massive trust deficit" among students and jeopardised the future of lakhs of aspirants.

Patil, a legislator from Maharashtra, said nearly 23 lakh students appeared for NEET after years of preparation, but only around two lakh would eventually secure admission to medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.