Cong slams govt over bill replacing MGNREGA; Tharoor objects to removing Gandhi's name

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday strongly objected to the bill on replacing MGNREGA, saying erasing Mahatma Gandhi's name shows how "hollow and hypocritical" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gestures of paying homage to the Father of the Nation are.

The opposition party alleged that the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, "attacks the soul" of rights-based guarantee by replacing it with a scheme "stacked against" the states and workers and defies the ideals of Mahatama Gandhi.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the renaming of the scheme, saying the concept of Gram Swaraj and the ideal of Ram Rajya were never competing forces but they were the twin pillars of Gandhi's consciousness, and replacing the Mahatma's name in a scheme for the rural poor ignores this profound symbiosis.