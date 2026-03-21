Cong seeks probe into allegations linked to medical college fire

In a statement, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that the reported deaths of patients, who were undergoing treatment at the surgical ICU of the multi-speciality block in the state-run medical college when the fire broke out on March 17, had "deeply shocked the state".

According to hospital authorities, all patients had been safely shifted from the affected unit following the fire.

However, relatives of some of the deceased have alleged that the deaths were linked to the fire incident.