Congress backs agitating students in Ranchi

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI): The Congress, which is part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, on Thursday said it stands in support of the agitating students in Ranchi and asserted that justice for them remains its top priority.
Congress' in-charge of Jharkhand K Raju said party leaders from the state, led by him, met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and gave a memorandum.
"We thanked CM for his empathetic positive action for constituting a Ministerial Committee to consult with protesting students and recommend concrete solutions," Raju said on X.
The Congress in Jharkhand stands in support of the agitating student for justice in Ranchi, he asserted.
"Jharkhand IYC and NSUI leaders joined by @NSUI National President, @IYC National Secretary to express total solidarity with students protesting JPSC & JSSC irregularities," Raju pointed out.
"Jharkhand leaders led by me met CM Hemant Soren Ji with a memorandum. We thanked CM for his empathetic positive action for constituting a Ministerial Committee to consult with protesting students and recommend concrete solutions," he said.
"Justice for our students remains our top priority!" Raju added.
Students intensified their protest over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand with five demonstrators joining an indefinite hunger strike, even as Chief Minister Soren on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.
The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.
The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.
They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the state assembly, set to begin on Thursday, five protesters, including two women, joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for the past four days.
Mahto's health became a matter of concern after his blood sugar and pressure levels dropped significantly.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue, spoke to Mahto over the phone and urged him to at least drink water to safeguard his health.
Following Wangchuk's appeal, Mahto agreed to end his complete fast by drinking water while continuing his indefinite protest.
The protesters said they had been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action.
As the agitation gained momentum, the state administration initiated efforts to break the deadlock through dialogue.
Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer Kumar Rajat and Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar visited the protest site and invited a five-member delegation of students for discussions at the CM's residence.
In a post on X, Soren said the concerns raised by the students were being treated with utmost seriousness by his government.
He asserted that probe agencies were working round-the-clock and those responsible for the alleged irregularities were being sent to jail.
"Our objective is not just to investigate but to provide a permanent solution to students' concerns," the chief minister said, adding that the doors of the state government remained open for them to present their demands and suggestions.
He assured that every point would be examined carefully and a concrete solution would be announced soon.
The Congress, which is an ally in the Hemant Soren government, has extended support to the agitating students and Raju had also visited the protest site.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.