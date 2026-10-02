Congress asks its CMs to come up with education reforms

New Delhi (PTI): The Congress on Tuesday asked its chief ministers to come up with reforms in the education sector and expose the RSS on how its "poisonous" agenda is polluting the young minds.
Top Congress leadership, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, convened a meeting of the chief ministers of Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh and asked them to come up with an action plan that can showcase them as model states in the field of education.
Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi convened the meeting with chief ministers and education ministers of Congress-ruled states. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the meeting, along with general secretaries/in-charges of the respective states.
"Our discussions were on how to push back against the RSS' efforts to drive their divisive agenda through the education sector, and on how INC-ruled states can emerge as model states in the field of education.
"Specifically, we decided that: State-level education seminars will be held with guidance from reputed education experts and stakeholders. Within a month, CMs will prepare a thorough action-plan based on inputs from these seminars, to ensure reforms in education sectors and to become model states for education," he said in a post on X after the meeting.
Venugopal said a national-level seminar with experts will be held to chalk out the mechanism to roll out these plans.
"CMs will hold presentations on how RSS' poisonous agenda is polluting our young minds through the education system, and how RSS-backed Vice Chancellors are being appointed to further this dangerous agenda," the Congress leader, who was part of the deliberations, said.
Chief Minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were present at the meeting, along with senior leaders Randeep Surjewala, Deepa Dansmunshi, Rajani Patil, among others.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.