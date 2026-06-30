Trade deal optimism boosts India-US strategic cooperation

Washington, DC: The strategic partnership between India and the United States is witnessing a substantial surge in confidence, with senior officials highlighting that a long-anticipated bilateral trade pact is approaching the finishing line alongside intensifying collaboration in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, defence manufacturing and supply chain resilience.



This overarching consensus materialised during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, where government representatives, legislators and corporate leaders characterised the bilateral dynamic as transitioning into a fresh chapter steered by technological integration, capital flows and shared strategic alignment.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed that discussions regarding the bilateral trade package have advanced to their conclusive phase.

"Most of this deal is complete," Gor observed. "There's a few items that remain from both sides, but it's in the last one or 2 per cent of that deal." He stated that both administrations are actively engaged to seal the pact following nearly 18 months of intensive deliberations, characterising the prospective agreement as a "win-win situation" for both sides.



Rejecting any assertions that the bilateral equation had cooled down, Gor maintained that engagement across trade, defence and people-to-people channels remains robust. He further disclosed plans for an upcoming meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in the Philippines and noted that the American embassy in New Delhi successfully facilitated USD 20.5 billion in fresh inbound investments into the United States during the current year.