Conducting re-NEET in 30 days a logistical challenge; NTA working with 'zero trust' policy: Sources

New Delhi : With less than a month remaining for the June 21 re-NEET examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is operating under a "zero trust" approach, undertaking heightened surveillance, regular audits and social media monitoring to plug all possible loopholes after the alleged paper leak controversy, sources at the agency told ANI.



Calling the conduct of the re-examination within a 30-day timeline a "massive logistical challenge", sources said such large-scale examinations usually require nearly six months of preparation. "The clock is ticking. If anything slips because of paucity of time, it can become a disaster," a source, on the condition of anonymity, said.