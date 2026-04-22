Gadag DC orders clean, transparent CET exams with tight security

Gadag: Gadag DC C N Sridhar instructed the concerned officials to conduct CET exams in a clean and transparent manner. CET examination will be held in 10 examination centers in the district and 3,533 students will write the examination. Steps have been taken to provide basic facilities at the examination centers.

DC said that steps should be taken to conduct the common entrance exams to be held on April 23 and 24 in the district in a clean and transparent manner. In a preparatory meeting on the CET exam, DC said that no irregularities should take place in the exams and basic facilities including drinking water and electricity should be ensured and appropriate arrangements should be made for emergency health check-ups for the examinees.

DC spoke while presiding over a preparatory meeting on the CET exam at the DC office hall. "It should be ensured that no irregularities or irregularities take place in the exams. Basic facilities including drinking water and electricity should be ensured. Appropriate arrangements should be made for emergency health check-ups for the examinees.

To prevent irregularities such as copying during the exam, appearing for the exam in place of the examinees and to maintain discipline and peace and order at the examination centers, a 200-meter area around the examination centers has been declared a prohibited area" added the DC.

DC C N Sridhar while instructing about the curfew said, "A curfew has been imposed within a 200-meter radius around the examination centres from 8.30 am to 5 pm on April 23 and April 24.

Except for the candidates and the officials and staff working in the examination, any person, group of five or more people or entry of groups of persons has been restricted. Xerox shops, book stalls, photocopiers within a 200-meter radius around the examination centres have been ordered to close. Wrist watches, mobile phones and other communication devices are prohibited in the examination centres.

Candidates are not allowed to wear any kind of wrist watch inside the examination room. Candidates are prohibited from bringing any modern electronic devices, mobile phones, Bluetooth, side rules, calculators, white fluid, wireless sets, paper tickets, books and other items inside the examination room during the examination".