Delhi University mandates strict code for DUSU 2026 election campaigning

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Delhi University has put in place rules and regulations for the conduct of the Delhi University Students' Union Election 2026. A meeting of the Delhi University Proctor and his team with the DUSU office bearers and representatives of various student bodies was held on Thursday at the Proctor's Office.

The Proctor, Prof Manoj Kumar Singh, advised all representatives regarding the conduct of the elections and the protocols related to the same, as per the guidelines of the High Court of Delhi and the Lyngdoh Committee.

According to a press release, discussions were held and it was very clearly affirmed that there shall be no defacement of public property in and around the campus and no billboards (printed and digital) and banners are to be pasted or suspended from the poles. There is a complete ban on printed materials.

Only handmade ones are permitted on the designated 'Wall of Democracy.' The walls cannot be either block-printed or sprayed painted. It was made very clear that no flex poster is allowed to be fixed on the MCD advertisement board. In this regard, the Proctor shall communicate to the MCD Commissioner for necessary action if a display is found by the authorities.

In addition, no stickers with the candidate's name are to be pasted on any vehicles, like Cars, Jeeps, Buses, Auto and E-Rickshaws, etc. In this context, it was made very clear that only five cars are allowed during election campaigning for each contesting candidate, and there is no permission for the use of tractor, JCB or animals. Cars with tinted glasses and hidden/no number plates are strictly prohibited.

Unauthorised vehicle, if parked in the DU campus, will be issued a challan or towed away, as per the protocol of the Traffic Police. No gifts or souvenirs with the candidate's name are to be distributed. No canopy and umbrella etc with the candidate's names are not allowed in the campus. If any such materials are found, the candidate's nomination will be cancelled.

The Proctor categorically asserted that holding of public meetings requires prior intimation so as to remain in the knowledge of the Proctor's office and to avoid any kind of chaos and jams in the campus, and the clash of dates for various student bodies. Also, only five students will be allowed inside the colleges for campaigning; in girls' college hostels, only girls will be allowed.

There was an amicable understanding by all, and all assured their full cooperation and support for the same. The same protocols will be communicated to the College authorities too. The Code of Conduct is already in place.