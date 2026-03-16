Regulatory frameworks must evolve with technology, says NITI Aayog Member

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence could create new competition risks, including algorithmic collusion and AI-driven entry barriers, Rajiv Gauba, member of NITI Aayog, said.

"AI has the potential to supercharge productivity, but it also introduces novel antitrust risks. We face the possibility of algorithmic collusion, where self-learning bots might coordinate prices without any human interaction," Gauba said. "We see the risk of AI-driven entry barriers, where incumbents use their vast advantages in data and compute power to foreclose potential rivals."



Speaking at the 11th National Conference on Economics of Law, Gauba said competition is a powerful force that drives innovation, efficiency and consumer choice, creating dynamism in the economy and society.

However, he cautioned that markets left without robust policy and oversight can lead to concentration, collusion and exclusion.