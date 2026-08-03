NEET paper leak: Dipke threatens protest over pending compensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday warned the Centre of a sit-in protest if their demands are not met.

Speaking to ANI, Abhijeet Dipke questioned the government's intent, stating that the Centre has not yet paid the Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of the NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide.



He said, "We want the government to do this (fulfil the demands agreed upon); otherwise, we will have to sit in protest again."

"We had also demanded Rs 1 crore each as compensation to the families (of NEET aspirants who died allegedly by suicide). None of the families has received the compensation from the government. I have got to know that the govt has said that it will have to look into the rules & norms for this. When you have to buy MPs/MLAs, you spend crores of rupees, but to give compensation, you need to first check the rules. It means their intention is not right," Dipke added.



Rs 1 crore compensation was one of the key demands of the CJP, for which the government had given an assurance of suitable financial assistance to the families of the NEET paper leak victims. Their other two demands included the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.