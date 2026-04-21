AP HC: Compassionate jobs violating rights of jobless youth

If giving a job to an eligible family member is unavoidable, it should be on an outsourcing or temporary basis instead of a permanent post. Permanent compassionate appointments should be only in special, exceptional cases, at the State's discretion. "These observations may seem harsh, but public welfare is paramount in government recruitment. The highest aim of governments is the welfare of the people, the greatest good for the greatest number. The government machinery must work toward these goals," Justice Vijay concluded.