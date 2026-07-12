Companies prioritising AI readiness, specialised skills over large-scale workforce expansion: Report

"India's hiring landscape is shifting from volume to precision. In an AI-driven economy, sustainable growth will be defined not by how many people organisations hire, but by how effectively they identify, assess and secure critical talent. Organisations that combine speed, capability-led hiring and strong talent pipelines will be best positioned to build resilient workforces and outperform in the years ahead," Husain Tinwala, CEO, upGrad Rekrut, said.