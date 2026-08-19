Community effort brings digital facelift, 100% enrollment to ZP school in Maharashtra

Jalna: Touchscreen digital boards, a modern computer lab, round the clock power backup, clean and colourful classrooms - while these may seem like features of an elite private school, they are the reality of a Marathi-medium Zilla Parishad primary school in Maharashtra's Jalna district.
In a remarkable turnaround, the school, located at Khamkheda village in Jafrabad tehsil, has achieved 100 per cent enrollment. Every school-aged child in the village now studies here, drawn by its quality teaching and infrastructure, officials said.
The change was not funded by government aid but by the determination of teachers and the financial contributions of villagers, said school committee president Yogesh Patil Fadat.
"This milestone was made possible entirely due to the unity of our villagers," teacher Sandeep Dobale added.
The centrepiece of the upgrade is a highâ€‘tech interactive digital board of Rs 1.75 lakh, purchased entirely through community donations. It was inaugurated on Independence Day, marking a proud moment for the village.
Zilla Parishad's Deputy Agriculture Officer Narayan Pimple, who was present at the event, said the transformation was achieved through the combined efforts of villagers and teachers.
According to the teachers, the digital board has made lessons engaging and visual, while the computer lab is giving students handsâ€‘on digital literacy. The primary section currently has 75 students, taught by three dedicated teachers in line with government norms.
"Through these modern tools, we make teaching live and interactive. Our goal is to provide a strong foundation so that students can seamlessly transition to middle school in Jafrabad," village police patil Shahrukh Pathan said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.