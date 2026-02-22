Common staple diet of dal, roti, chai failing Indians’ bone health: Experts

NEW DELHI: The everyday dietary habits of Indians centred on tea, ‘roti,’ and ‘dal’ are increasingly contributing to declining bone health and early joint problems across age groups, but more so among the young, experts said here Thursday.

According to experts, they are seeing a growing number of patients in their 30s and 40s reporting knee pain, backache, and stiffness, conditions previously more common among the elderly.

Dr Simon Thomas, Senior Director, Robotic Joint Replacements and Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said, “Many individuals assume that regular home-cooked meals automatically meet all nutritional requirements. However, repeated meal patterns low in bone-supporting nutrients create gradual deficiencies.”