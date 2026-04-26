Common infections may be linked to early dementia risk, experts urge caution

BENGALURU: Infections, even those resulting from something as common as tooth decay, could have a strong concurrence with early onset of dementia, according to a slew of studies conducted of late. Experts in Bengaluru, while walking the road of sceptical caution, warn of the possible ramifications of the findings.

One of the latest forays into this involves a research conducted in Finland on lakhs of Finnish citizens. While the results make a strong distinction between correlation and causation, considering the findings to fall in the former category, it was found that severe cystitis, pneumonia or tooth decay could increase the risk of dementia. People or patients considered in the research pool who were treated at hospitals for these infections were found to be significantly more likely to develop dementia – including an early-onset form of the condition – within the next six years.